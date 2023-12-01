videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
US: George Santos legal woes deepens, defies calls to resign ahead of third expulsion vote
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 01, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Republican lawmaker George Santos has certainly been making headlines in recent months but not he could be removed from US House of Representative.
trending now
Anxiety & PTSD, a brutal outcome of Israel-Gaza war
Tiger Woods struggles on competitive return at HWC | WION Sports
Geert Wilders: Far-right populist wins Dutch election
India probes Pannun's murder plot | Bomb scare in Bengaluru turns out to be hoax | Trending on WION
Google deleting inactive accounts | Tech It Out
recommended videos
Can deepfakes be stopped?
Cop28: India offers to host next summit, announces green fund
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan narrates his musical journey | WION E-Club
Most horrifying concert tragedies in recent history
Dutch Election Committee officially confirms Geert Wilders win
recommended videos
Can deepfakes be stopped?
Cop28: India offers to host next summit, announces green fund
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan narrates his musical journey | WION E-Club
Most horrifying concert tragedies in recent history