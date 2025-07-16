/US floods: deadly flooding hits northeast us, 2 dead

LOGIN
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 13:59 IST
Deadly flash floods tore through northeastern United States. At least two people have been killed in new jersey and millions more are bracing for even more torrential rain.

