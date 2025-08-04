US fighter jets scrambled after civilian plane violates no-fly zone

NORAD dispatched F‑16 fighter jets twice over the weekend to intercept a civilian aircraft that breached a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) near Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The jets deployed flares to alert the pilot and safely escorted the plane out. There were five total violations in the area, prompting authorities to urge pilots to check FAA NOTAMs before flying.