World US: Europe to be excluded from peace talks Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 16 Feb 2025 22:00 IST Link copied! Copy failed! The United States has announced that Europe will be excluded from upcoming peace talks, signaling a shift in diplomatic strategy. This move has raised concerns about Europe’s role in international negotiations. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 16 Feb 2025 22:00 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Advertisment Reported by: Edited by: Translated by: Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article