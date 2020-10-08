LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
US Elections 2020: Vice Presidential Debate, Harris and Pence's first and only face-off of election 2020
Oct 08, 2020, 09.20 AM(IST)
Follow Us
It was a face-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris for the Vice Presidential Debate. No physical contact was there between the two leaders and they discussed a variety of issues amongst first was the coronavirus pandemic.