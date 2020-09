With the US Elections just some five weeks away, the race for the White House is not the only key decision American voters will make. Just a handful of tight races around the country will determine if Republicans hold on to their 53-seat majority in the 100-seat U.S. Senate – a dynamic that will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s political agenda over the next two years. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the choices facing voters in several key states.