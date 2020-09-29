U.S. Election 2020: Festivities begin on twitter for big debate night

Sep 29, 2020, 11.25 PM(IST)
Clocks around the world have been put on a countdown to 9 PM ET & 6:30 AM IST for the first Presidential Debate 2020. Festivities have begun on social media ahead of the live debate. Tweeter wrestle out narratives & judge candidates.