US dollar plunges 10.8% in worst first half since 1973 amid Trump tariffs

In the opening half of 2025, the U.S. dollar dropped a dramatic 10.8%—its steepest decline in over five decades. The slump reflects investor concerns over President Trump’s aggressive tariff agenda, spiraling national debt, and mounting pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates. As the dollar falters, alternative currencies and gold have surged, while U.S. equities recover in a volatile yet recalibrated financial landscape.