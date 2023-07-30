US: District court dismisses Donald Trump's lawsuit against CNN

The $475 million defamation case Donald Trump filed against CNN, alleging that the network's depiction of his election fraud as the "big lie" connected him to Adolf Hitler, has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, issued a decision late on Friday night stating that CNN's statements were opinion-based rather than factual and could not, therefore, be the basis of a defamation lawsuit.