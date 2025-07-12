LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US diplomats speak out against layoffs, more than 1,350 state department employees affected
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 11:45 IST
US diplomats speak out against layoffs, more than 1,350 state department employees affected
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 11:45 IST

US diplomats speak out against layoffs, more than 1,350 state department employees affected

The U.S. State Department has begun a new round of layoffs, with plans to dismiss approximately 1,350 employees. Part of a broader shake-up under the Trump administration.

Trending Topics

trending videos