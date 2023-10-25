US: Democrat Biden still in the lead in New York

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Joe Biden abruptly ended his speech to address an unidentified "issue" that required him to be in the Situation Room. Regarding the ongoing conflict with Hamas and the hostages kidnapped in Israel, Biden was speaking to the nation. I must visit the Situation Room.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos