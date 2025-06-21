LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST
US court orders release of Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil
A U.S. court has ruled in favor of releasing Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, amid growing attention to free speech and human rights issues surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

