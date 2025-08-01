Published: Aug 01, 2025, 11:44 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 11:44 IST
US copper prices drop over 17% on tariff shift
US President Donald Trump has launched a sweeping round of tariffs, escalating trade tensions with multiple countries. After announcing 25 percent tariffs on goods from India, the US Imposed a 50 percent tariff of copper pipes, tubes, and electrical components. However, raw materials like copper ores and cathodes were excluded, a reversal from earlier plans.