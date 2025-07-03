US contracters say their colleagues are firing live ammo on hungry Palestinians

American contractors guarding aid distribution sites in Gaza are using live ammunition and stun grenades as hungry Palestinians scramble for food. Two U.S. contractors, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they were coming forward because they were disturbed by what they considered dangerous and irresponsible practices. They said the security staff hired were often unqualified, unvetted, heavily armed and seemed to have an open license to do whatever they wished.