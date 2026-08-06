/US Continues Talks to Let Ukraine Build Patriot Missiles Despite Trump’s Concerns

The United States is reportedly continuing discussions on allowing Ukraine to produce Patriot interceptor missiles despite President Donald Trump expressing concerns over sharing advanced military technology. According to reports, US officials, defense manufacturers, and Ukrainian representatives are exploring multiple options, including manufacturing selected Patriot missile components in Ukraine for final assembly in Germany, integrating Kyiv into Lockheed Martin's European Patriot production network, or producing a lower-cost version of the PAC-3 interceptor. President Trump acknowledged that discussions are ongoing but stressed the need to safeguard sensitive American defense technology, warning that such capabilities could one day be used against the United States.