LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US consumers to pay more for coffee? | Tariffs on Brazil to hit US Cuppa budget
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 18:29 IST
US consumers to pay more for coffee? | Tariffs on Brazil to hit US Cuppa budget
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 18:29 IST

US consumers to pay more for coffee? | Tariffs on Brazil to hit US Cuppa budget

New US tariffs on Brazilian imports could lead to a spike in coffee prices, affecting everyday consumers. As trade tensions rise, America's daily brew may soon cost more.

Trending Topics

trending videos