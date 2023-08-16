US Congressman Michael Waltz calls out Pakistan, China

US Congressman Michael Waltz, who was in attendance at the Red Fort of India's Independence Day celebrations has applauded the growing partnership between India and the United States. Waltz, who is the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans speaking in an interview with our correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Delhi characterized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Independence Day as "detailed, and very forward-looking". Highlighting the depth of the India-US relationship, he emphasized, "The trajectory is only getting higher and stronger." He underscored this growth across various sectors, including "pharmaceuticals, biotech, space, maritime shipping, energy, renewable energy, and liquid natural gas."