Published: Jul 15, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 09:44 IST
US conducts military drills at Panama canal amid tensions with China
The US is looking to revive its military presence in Panama, citing the need to secure the Panama Canal. While initial reports suggested Panama agreed to grant access to US bases, officials later clarified they won’t host permanent military facilities. The move has sparked tensions with China, which accuses the US of using security as a cover for control.