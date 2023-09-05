US concerned over base intrusion by China, sparks espionage concerns

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Tensions between the United States and China continue to be at an all-time high and now according to a Wall Street Journal report, Washington says that it has tracked at least a hundred incidents involving Chinese nationals trying to access American military and other installations.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos