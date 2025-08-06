US-China trade deficit shrinks to 2004 levels | US capital goods exports hit record high

In June 2025, the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its lowest point in nearly two years—dropping the bilateral deficit with China to approximately $9.5 billion, the smallest since February 2004—due to steep tariffs reducing Chinese imports. Meanwhile, capital goods exports hit a record high, led by civilian aircraft and industrial machinery, highlighting a shift in America’s trade profile.