US-China restart rare-earth talks amid trade tensions

A glimmer of hope in the U.S.-China trade standoff as fresh negotiations begin in London. Tensions over China’s dominance in rare-earth minerals appear to be easing after President Trump claimed Xi Jinping agreed to resume critical exports. China confirmed it has authorised some export applications, though details remain vague. Top trade officials from both nations now aim to stabilise ties, just weeks after the Geneva truce nearly collapsed. Will this round of talks lead to real progress?