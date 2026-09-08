/US-Canada trade war: Ottawa slaps tariffs on $20 billion in American goods

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada have intensified after Ottawa announced fresh tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on nearly $20 billion worth of American goods. The move comes as a retaliatory measure in an escalating economic dispute between the two North American allies. With 68% of Canada's exports heading to the U.S. in 2026, the standoff could have major implications for businesses, supply chains, consumers and cross-border trade relations.