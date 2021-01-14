U.S : Can Prez Donald Trump be disqualified if not convicted? 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Jan 14, 2021, 09.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Outgoing President of the United States Donald Trump gets impeached again. 10 U.S. house republicans have declared to support the impeachment after a violent mob attack at the Capitol Hill last week.
