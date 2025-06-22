LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US bombs Fordo and other nuclear sites in Iran | Trump says Iran must now agree to end this war
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 07:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 07:26 IST
US bombs Fordo and other nuclear sites in Iran | Trump says Iran must now agree to end this war
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 07:26 IST

US bombs Fordo and other nuclear sites in Iran | Trump says Iran must now agree to end this war

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) announced a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos