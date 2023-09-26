US: Bob Menendez denies corruption charges

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The beleaguered Democratic senator from New Jersey, Bob Menendez, refused to step down in the face of corruption charges. He told reporters that $480,000 in cash discovered in a safe, along with clothes and wardrobes at his house, were stored there for personal emergency use.

