LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
US assures help to COVID-hit India after facing backlash
Apr 26, 2021, 09:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India of providing all assistance, including life-saving medical supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly COVID-19 crisis.
Read in App