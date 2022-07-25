US Army releases footage of Apache attack helicopters conducting live-fire drills in South Korea

Jul 25, 2022
The U.S. Army on Monday released video footage of its Apache attack helicopters conducting live-fire drills in South Korea for the first time since 2019, as the allies step up military exercises amid tensions with North Korea.
