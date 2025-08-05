LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 21:29 IST
US: Americans are stressing about the rising cost of groceries
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 21:29 IST

With inflation rising and global backlash mounting, data suggests Trump's tariff blitz is straining the American economy, casting doubt on his promise to 'make it great again'.

