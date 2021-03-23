US Agency: AstraZeneca may have included outdated data

Mar 23, 2021, 06.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a fresh set back for AstraZeneca, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in the US said that AstraZeneca may have included out-of-date information during trials of its COVID-19 vaccine.
