US: Adidas puts partnership with Kanye under review, rapper calls out company for copying designs

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Well it was supposed to be a surprise Yeezy show at Paris fashion week but it turned out to be a bigger surprise than expected when Kanye West walked the ramp wearing a white lives matter t-shirt.
Read in App