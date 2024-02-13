US: 1 killed and 5 injured in shooting at a New York subway station: NY Police
New York City police said on Monday (February 12) six people had been shot at a subway station in the Bronx, with one person dead and another five wounded. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said by phone that no arrests had been made in the shooting and that it was not clear what condition the five injured people were in. Local media, citing unnamed police sources, reported the five sustained non-life threatening injuries.