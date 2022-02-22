UNSC Meet: 'Escalation of Russia-Ukraine crisis a matter of deep concern,' says India's TS Tirumurti

Feb 22, 2022, 10:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, India's permanent representative to UN TS Tirumurti has now said that escalation along the border is matter of a deep concern and diplomacy is the only solution.
