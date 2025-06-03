Published: Jun 03, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 20:51 IST
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 20:51 IST
unpacking the South African land law that angered Trump
There is a huge divide in South Africa, some Afrikaner groups say the new expropriation law could see their land confiscated, perhaps violently and it could plunge property values. While the law spells out fair compensation, it also allows for seizure without compensation in certain instances. Is compensation the most underlying issue and how far will this dilemma persist?