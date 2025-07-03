LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Unmanned narco-submarine equipped with Starlink seized in Colombia
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 13:45 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 13:45 IST
Unmanned narco-submarine equipped with Starlink seized in Colombia
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 13:45 IST

Unmanned narco-submarine equipped with Starlink seized in Colombia

The Colombian Navy has made a groundbreaking seizure of an unmanned narco-submarine equipped with a Starlink antenna. Watch this report for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos