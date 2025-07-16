LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /University of Michigan under federal probe, education department opens inquiry
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 13:14 IST
University of Michigan under federal probe, education department opens inquiry
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 13:14 IST

University of Michigan under federal probe, education department opens inquiry

The U.S. Department of Education has launched a federal investigation into the University of Michigan. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos