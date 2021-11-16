United States: 10th casualty in Astroworld Festival tragedy

Nov 16, 2021, 10:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The youngest victim of Astroworld tragedy has died increasing the number of casualties now to 10 people. A 9-year bow was in a medically induced coma after sustaining serious injuries. The boy's family has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott.
