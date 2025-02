Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth Union Budget on February 1, 2025. Throughout her term, FM Sitharaman has achieved important changes to benefit taxpayers, corporations, farmers, and other stakeholders. The next Union Budget is likely to include steps to improve sluggish economic development and reduce the financial strain on the middle class, which is dealing with rising costs and stagnant income growth. Taxpayers expect improvements to capital gains tax and a rise in the basic deduction in both tax systems. Watch in for more details!