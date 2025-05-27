LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: May 27, 2025, 11:25 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 11:25 IST
UN warns of rising famine risk in Gaza
Videos May 27, 2025, 11:25 IST

UN warns of rising famine risk in Gaza

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization has reported that less than five percent of Gaza’s farmland remains usable due to ongoing conflict. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos