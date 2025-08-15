LOGIN
UN warns half of Yemen's population now faces hunger

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 21:14 IST
The UN warns that relentless Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are choking vital supplies, leaving nearly half of Yemen’s population on the brink of hunger.

