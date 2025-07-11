LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UN: This is the largest forced return in recent memory; Afghanistan struggles to cope with returnees
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 22:00 IST
UN: This is the largest forced return in recent memory; Afghanistan struggles to cope with returnees
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 22:00 IST

UN: This is the largest forced return in recent memory; Afghanistan struggles to cope with returnees

Iran is driving out tens of thousands of Afghanis, some without any charge, no papers. Some of them were born and raised in Iran, and now they're going to a country they barely know.

Trending Topics

trending videos