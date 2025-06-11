UN Report Says 2.1 Million People Face Acute Food Insecurity In Gaza

Israel’s blockade of Gaza may have eased slightly with the launch of a new U.S.-backed aid initiative, but the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. According to the UN and other aid organizations, Israeli military restrictions on aid routes, ongoing airstrikes, insecurity, and the mass displacement of tens of thousands are worsening an already dire situation. Even the limited aid that reaches Gaza faces the threat of looting.