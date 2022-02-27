UN Refugee Agency: At least 150,000 people flee Ukraine to neighboring countries

Feb 27, 2022, 12:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR has said that at least 150,000 refugees had fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, such as Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania, in the wake of Russia’s assault on Ukraine. WION tells you more.
Read in App