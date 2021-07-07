UN Human Rights body expresses anguish over death of Father Stan Swamy

Jul 07, 2021, 08:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Nations body on human rights has expressed anguish over the death of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy. The death of 84-year old tribal rights activist as a pre-trial prisoner in the Bhima Koregaon case has led to widespread expressions.
