UN chief Guterres calls for an end to ocean plunder

The international treaty on the high seas, which focuses on conservation and sustainable use of maritime areas beyond national jurisdictions, has received sufficient support to take effect early in 2026. Speaking at the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 55 countries have completed ratification of the treaty, around 15 are in progress with a definite date, and another 15 will be completed by the end of the year. Watch in for more details!