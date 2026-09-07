/Ultimate sin tax: Plan for porn tax to fund 30,000 drones

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 22:35 IST
Ukraine is considering a controversial bill that would legalise and tax its largely underground pornography industry, potentially raising up to $25 million a year. Supporters say the proposal could generate revenue, bring an existing underground industry into the legal economy and reduce pressure on police and courts. The bill has passed its first reading and could potentially generate enough revenue to fund around 30,000 military drones.