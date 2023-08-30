UK's National Health Service to roll out first cancer treatment jab

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
A very significant medical achievement as the UK's National Health Service will be the first in the world to offer cancer Jabs. Hundreds of cancer patients in the country would benefit from the injection which will cut their treatment time by up to 75%.

