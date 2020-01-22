LIVE TV
UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey
Jan 22, 2020, 05.00 PM(IST)
Britain's duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, began a 24-hour tour on Tuesday (January 21) to launch a survey of people's views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official duties in the wake of the rift over Prince Harry.