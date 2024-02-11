LIVE TV

UK's Defence Secretary orders review of army's inclusion policy, receives backlash

WION Video Team  | Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
In a bid to boost diversity and promote inclusion, the united Kingdom's army is aiming to relax security checks for overseas recruits. The current ethnic minority representation stands at 14 percent in the UK army which is struggling to achieve recruitment targets and attract talent from ethnic minority backgrounds. However, the easing of policy has received backlash from former senior military officers. Watch to know more!