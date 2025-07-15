LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukrainian president Zelensky announces new PM, Defence minister for Ukraine in major reshuffle
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 09:44 IST
Ukrainian president Zelensky announces new PM, Defence minister for Ukraine in major reshuffle
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 09:44 IST

Ukrainian president Zelensky announces new PM, Defence minister for Ukraine in major reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed a new prime minister and defence minister, part of a major cabinet reshuffle. Economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko will become prime minister.

Trending Topics

trending videos