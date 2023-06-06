Ukraine's counteroffensive takes the battle inside Russia | World at War

The nature of the Ukraine war has undergone some dramatic changes. As part of its strategy to fight back , Ukraine is doing the one thing that the West had been squeamish about. There has been a spate of cross-border, ground and drone attacks deep inside the Russian territory. Ukraine appears to be implementing the old adage: that the best defense is a good offense. So how successful has Kyiv been in pushing back the Russian forces? And how is Russia planning to blunt the Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the use of Western weapons? Mohammed Saleh explores.